Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.13. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 130,255,149 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

