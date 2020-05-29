Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) versus U.S. Global Investors (NYSE:GROW) Critical Comparison

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Management and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 2 9 0 2.82 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 5.60% 15.52% 1.98% U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and U.S. Global Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.73 $148.88 million $1.67 21.77 U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 6.23 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Management beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

