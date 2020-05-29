Elbit Systems Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.
Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.87.
ESLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
