Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.