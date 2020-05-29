AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles bought 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $71,750.36. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor Inc This Quarter
-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritor Inc This Quarter
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Davita Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton
Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial Stock
Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report