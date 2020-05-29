Commerce Bank Has $374,000 Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Concho Resources by 23.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 780,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Concho Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Concho Resources stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

