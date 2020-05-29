Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

