Trexquant Investment LP Invests $440,000 in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $9.54 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.