Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 218,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,443 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

