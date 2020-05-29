Trexquant Investment LP Invests $476,000 in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,834.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LANC stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

