Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) CEO Greg A. Steffens Buys 1,131 Shares

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,491.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMBC stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

