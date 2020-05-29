Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.