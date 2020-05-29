Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $136,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 350.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.42) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.