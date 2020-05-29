Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 764 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Chemed by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $16,831,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $482.27 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $324.31 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.87 and its 200 day moving average is $441.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $6,528,079. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

