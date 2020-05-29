Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after buying an additional 112,246 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $227,153. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

