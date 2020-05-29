First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,449 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Cannae worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 519.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cannae by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cannae by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cannae by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

