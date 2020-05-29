Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($2.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($14.28) EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.14. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

