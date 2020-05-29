Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

