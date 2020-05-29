Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $118.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

