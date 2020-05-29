Trexquant Investment LP Has $465,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 179.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Core Laboratories worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 39.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 377,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 3.07. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

