Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180,987 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

HBI stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

