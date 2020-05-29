Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $42.58 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

