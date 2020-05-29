Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Hackett Group by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.