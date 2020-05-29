Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 160.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

