Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $112,000 in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE:CBT opened at $36.53 on Friday. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

