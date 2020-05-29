8,377 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.