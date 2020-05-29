8,377 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

