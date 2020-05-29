Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,283 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $35.63 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.