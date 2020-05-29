Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $166,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Select Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM opened at $16.40 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

