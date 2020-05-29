Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Limelight Networks worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 129,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Limelight Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,862 shares of company stock worth $1,533,592. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

LLNW opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

