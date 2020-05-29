Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Cowen reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 667,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,857,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.35 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

