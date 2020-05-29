Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

