Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.