Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

