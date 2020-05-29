BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

