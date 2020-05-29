Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,524 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,616.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214,954 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

