Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,544 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

