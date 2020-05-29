Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 2,287 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

