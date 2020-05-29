Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,382.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

