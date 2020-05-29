Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

