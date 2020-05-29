CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 63,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

