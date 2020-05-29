Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MAA opened at $117.66 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

