Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $75.55 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.