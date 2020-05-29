Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

