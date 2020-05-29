Commerce Bank Takes $296,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $42.97 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

