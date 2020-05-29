Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 393,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Argus dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.