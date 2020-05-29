Calculus VCT PLC (CLC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on July 31st

Calculus VCT PLC (LON:CLC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLC opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.50. Calculus VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

