Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,490,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Cfra lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

