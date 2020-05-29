PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at $58,445,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock worth $18,236,196 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.