AorTech International (LON:AOR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AorTech International (LON:AOR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:AOR opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and a PE ratio of -32.42. AorTech International has a 1 year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.14.

AorTech International Company Profile

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

