Deere & Company (DE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

DE opened at $153.16 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Dividend History for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

